Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, January 1

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Mulhern, Gaoth Dobhair

- Kathleen McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Bridget Theresa Friel, Buncrana, and formerly Fanad

- Carrie McLaughlin, Culdaff

- Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

- Peter McElhinney, Rathmullan

- Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs



- Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

- Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny

Michael Mulhern, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in Brentwood Manor Nursing home of Michael Mulhern of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from Brentwood Manor took place today (Tuesday) going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private please.

Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Friday, January 4 at 10am followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad

The death has taken place of Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing at her son, Diarmuid Friel’s home at Upper Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Rosary tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 3 at 12.30pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Massmount, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunlevey Funeral Directors, Kerrykeel.

Carrie McLaughlin, The Mill Lane, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carrie McLaughlin, The Mill Lane, Culdaff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Tuesday, to her home.

Funeral from her home on Thursday, January 3 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, January 1 from 6pm until 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. Parking available at Chapel car park.

Peter McElhinney, Pine Ridge Cottage, Creevary Lower, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Peter McElhinney, Pine Ridge Cottage, Creevary Lower, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at his home from 7pm this evening (Tuesday).

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 3 at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Reposing at her daughter Mary Daly's residence Church Road, Killybegs from 11am to 11pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Day Centre, Killybegs Community Hospital.

Rosary on Tuesday night at 10pm.

Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

The sudden death has occurred of Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Gortnalake, Creeslough.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the first responders local branch, care of any family member.

Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose at the family house.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 2 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Arranmore, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Killybegs at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Killybegs.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent De Paul c/o Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.