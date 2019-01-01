PSNI in Omagh seeking owner of lost Donegal wallet

Police in Omagh are seeking to find the owner of a lost wallet which they believe belongs to someone from Letterkenny.

The wallet (pictured) was handed in to ASDA in Omagh on Monday evening (New Year's Eve).

Omagh police have taken to social media to find the owner.

Their Facebook post read "The owner is from Letterkenny and we have notified our colleagues in An Garda Siochana.

"But just in case anyone knows Mr O’Scolai and could let him know that his wallet is at Omagh PSNI station. The reference is CC1104 of December 31st."