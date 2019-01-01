Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, January 1

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Mulhern, Gaoth Dobhair

- Bridget Theresa Friel, Buncrana, and formerly Fanad

- Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

- Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs



- Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

- Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs

- Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny

- John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey

Michael Mulhern, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has occurred in Brentwood Manor Nursing home of Michael Mulhern of Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from Brentwood Manor today (Tuesday) at 3pm going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork to arrive at approximately 5pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private please.

Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad

The death has taken place of Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Dunlevey Funeral Directors, Kerrykeel.

Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, January 1 from 6pm until 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. Parking available at Chapel car park.



Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Reposing at her daughter Mary Daly's residence Church Road, Killybegs from 11am to 11pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Day Centre, Killybegs Community Hospital.

Rosary on Tuesday night at 10pm.

Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

The sudden death has occurred of Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Gortnalake, Creeslough.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the first responders local branch, care of any family member.

Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose at the family house.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 2 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Arranmore, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs.

Reposing at her daughter Patricia Faherty’s residence, Main Street, Killybegs.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Killybegs at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Killybegs.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent De Paul c/o Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey.

Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday, January 1 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.