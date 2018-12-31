Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, December 31, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

- Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs

- Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

- Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs

- Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny

- John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey

Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Patrick McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Monday, December 31 from 6pm until 10pm and on Tuesday, January 1 from 6pm until 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Parking available at Chapel car park.

Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Reposing at her daughter Mary Daly's residence Church Road, Killybegs from 7pm to 10pm on Monday and from 11am to 11pm Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church Killybegs for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Day Centre Killybegs Community Hospital.

Rosary tonight at 9pm and Tuesday night at 10pm.

Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

The sudden death has occurred of Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Gortnalake Creeslough.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, December 31 at 4pm, going to her late residence.

Rosary at 10pm. House private after rosary till 10am.

Funeral from her late residence on Thursday, at 11.30 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the first responders local branch care of any family member.

Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose at the family house.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 2 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Arranmore, with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs.

Reposing at her daughter Patricia Faherty’s residence, Main Street, Killybegs. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Killybegs at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Killybegs. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent Dr Paul c/o Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his late residence this Sunday evening from 6pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, January 1 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s, Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11 am. with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.