There has been an increase in the number of people who died on Donegal roads in 2018

Despite the fact that the number of people who have died on Irish roads has fallen this year, the number of road deaths in Donegal has doubled.

Ten people lost their lives In Donegal in 2018 compared to 4 in 2017 and 10 in 2016.

Six people have lost their lives on Irish roads over Christmas bringing the death toll to 151.

In 2017, 158 people were killed on Irish roads.

However, in Donegal, there were 10 deaths on the roads this year, compared to 4 in 2017.