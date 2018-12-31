Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, December 31, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie Callaghan (née Hone) Ardnableask, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Annie Callaghan (née Hone) Ardnableask, Barnesmore, Donegal Town. Reposing at her son Tommy’s residence at Ardnableask, Barnesmore until 10pm. Family time at all other times please. Remains leaving the residence of her son Tommy at 10.30am on Monday for Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on morning of the funeral please.

Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Neil Boyle, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose at the family house.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 2 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Arranmore, with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs.

Reposing at her daughter Patricia Faherty’s residence, Main Street, Killybegs. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ena O’Doherty, (née Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Killybegs at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Killybegs. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent Dr Paul c/o Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his late residence this Sunday evening from 6pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, January 1 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s, Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11 am. with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am. and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Robert Stinson, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has taken place at the Northwest Hospice of Robert Stinson, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Reposing at his late residence on Sunday from 12 noon until 9pm. Funeral Service in Drumholm Parish Church on Monday at 2pm, followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

