Donegal men charged following alleged assault in Sydney

Two Donegal men have been charged following an alleged assault in Australia.

The Irish Examiner reports that Christopher McLaughlin, aged 24, from Malin and Nathan Kelly, aged 21, from Glengad, were arrested near the scene in Sydney.

They were detained after an incident which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The Donegal men were charged with grievous bodily harm and affray after the 66-year-old man was found with critical injuries on the side of the road in Summer Hill in Sydney in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Neither of the Donegal men applied for bail, and they’re due to appear before Burwood Local Court again on January 9th.