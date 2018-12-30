Driver test pass rates higher in north west

Pass rates for driver tests in the North West between January and October were among the highest in the country.

According to figures released by the Road Safety Authority, Donegal Town had the 3rd highest pass rate in the country with 61.28%.

Clifden in Galway comes out on top with 77% of people getting a pass. Newcastle West in Limerick is next on 62% with Donegal on 61.28%.

Letterkenny had more people fail their test than pass, 47.21%.

Sligo also saw more people pass their test than fail with 54.83% doing so while in Leitrim Carrick-on-Shannon's pass rate was 54.37%.

The national average pass rate was 49.23%.

The highest rate in the country, 77.31% was in Clifden, Co. Galway, the lowest pass rate in neighbouring county Clare, came in Kilrush at 34.94%.