Today's weather in Donegal

Largely dry today, just some patchy light rain or drizzle. It will stay mostly cloudy, but some sunshine will break through. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh southwest winds.

Mainly dry tonight as well and staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures not lower than 8 or 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.



Tomorrow, New Year's Eve, will continue largely dry and rather cloudy. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees. Southwest winds will ease somewhat and will become mostly light away from coasts.