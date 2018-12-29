Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, December 29

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Colm McCroary, Strabane, formerly Doneyloop

- Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

- Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra

- Evelynn Erskine, Kilcar

- Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey

- James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville

- Michael Trainor, Glasgow and Rathmullan

Colm McCroary, Strabane, formerly of Drumbane, Doneyloop

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Colm McCroary, 1 Newtown Street,Strabane, formerly of Drumbane, Doneyloop.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, December 30, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane, at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Doneyloop.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at her home of Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Remains reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 2pm to 5.30pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, arriving at 6.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra

The sudden death has taken place of Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 12 noon to 10pm.

Removal on Sunday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family on Sunday morning please.

Evelynn Erskine, 3 Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Evelynn Erskine, 3 Cruckarra, Kilcar.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Removal from her home on Saturday evening to St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar for 7pm Mass, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, December 29 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place of James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, December 29 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, or if desired donation in lieu to the Donegal Cancer Care Bus c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Michael Trainor, Glasgow and Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place in Holland of Michael Trainor, Glasgow.

His remains arrived at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Friday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.