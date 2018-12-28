Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Amanda McGroary

- Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

- Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra

- Evelynn Erskine, Kilcar

- Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey

- James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville

- Michael Trainor, Glasgow and Rathmullan

Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town.

Funeral arrangements later.

Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh



The death has taken at her home of Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Remains reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 4 – 9 pm this evening with Rosary at 9 pm.

Remains reposing on Saturday from 2 pm to 5.30 pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, arriving at 6.15 pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director

Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra

The sudden death has taken place of Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron funeral director on 087 9734000.

Evelynn Erskine, 3 Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Evelynn Erskine, 3 Cruckarra, Kilcar.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Friday at 2pm to arrive at her home at 4pm.

Removal from her home on Saturday evening to St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar for 7pm Mass, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

House private tonight from 11pm to 11am.

Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, December 29 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place of James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, December 29 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, or if desired donation in lieu to the Donegal Cancer Care Bus c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Michael Trainor, Glasgow and Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place in Holland of Michael Trainor, Glasgow.

Remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Friday, December 28 at 6.45pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

