The cutting of the community Christmas tree horrifies community

The community of Belleek in Fermanagh have been left horrified as a community Christmas tree was cut down with what may have been a chainsaw.

No one knows, as yet, who or why the the Christmas tree was cut down.

The tree was located just 100 meters from the Donegal border.

Pictures of the Christmas tree are on the Belleek Community Facebook page.

A post on their social media page reads: "It is with sadness and disbelief that Belleek Chamber of Commerce report the vandalism of our Community Christmas Tree.

"Little needs to be said about it as the act in itself has horrified the majority of people.

Any information about this should be forwarded to any business in Belleek."