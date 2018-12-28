Major GAA names confirmed for Melvin Gaels fundraiser

A host of special guests will be attending the Melvin Gaels fundraising night next month.

The event on January 12 at the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran is titled The Harte of the Matter.

It will feature special guests, Mickey Harte, Aiden O’Mahoney, Caroline Currid, Rory Gallagher, Brian McEniff and others.

They will explore and delve into the GAA in the past, the present and the future.

There will be a huge raffle which will include signed county jerseys from Leitrim, Donegal, Tyrone, Sligo, Kerry and much much more.

While it’s a fundraiser for the community pitch and ongoing club costs it’s an event that any GAA fan may like to attend.

The event will be hosted by Colin Regan.

Presentation of medals to the Melvin Gaels Under 20 County Championship winning team will take place on the night and any player due to get a medal is asked to contact Club Chairman, Liam Freeburn at 086 3882077 to arrange tickets at a reduced rate.

Tickets are, Adults €15, Under 16s €5 and are now on sale in McGowan’s Spar, Kinlough and at the reception at The Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran.