NEWS
Donegal family raises thousands for hospitals with help from musical friends
Funds have been shared between hospitals in Donegal and Galway
A Donegal family have raised thousands of euro for Letterkenny University Hospital and University Hospital Galway through a musical evening.
James Melly and his wife Mary from Lettermacaward recently visited University Hospital Galway and presented a cheque for €3,325 to the Claddagh Ward Patient Comfort Fund.
In 2015 James had been a patient at the hospital where he received chemotherapy.
James and his family wanted to show their gratitude and organised a musical evening featuring Galway band, Old Trusty.
James and Mary’s son is a member of the band and in total they raised €6,650 which was donated and shared between University Hospital Galway and Letterkenny University Hospital.
Deirdre O’Halloran, Clinical Nurse Manager, Claddagh Ward, expressed her gratitude to the Melly family.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on