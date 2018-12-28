Donegal family raises thousands for hospitals with help from musical friends



A Donegal family have raised thousands of euro for Letterkenny University Hospital and University Hospital Galway through a musical evening.

James Melly and his wife Mary from Lettermacaward recently visited University Hospital Galway and presented a cheque for €3,325 to the Claddagh Ward Patient Comfort Fund.

In 2015 James had been a patient at the hospital where he received chemotherapy.

James and his family wanted to show their gratitude and organised a musical evening featuring Galway band, Old Trusty.

James and Mary’s son is a member of the band and in total they raised €6,650 which was donated and shared between University Hospital Galway and Letterkenny University Hospital.



Deirdre O’Halloran, Clinical Nurse Manager, Claddagh Ward, expressed her gratitude to the Melly family.