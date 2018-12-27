Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 27, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Hugh Browne, 12 Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, December 29 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place of James McLaughlin, Ballynally, Moville.

His remains will repose at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, December 29 at 10:15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, or if desired donation in lieu to the Donegal Cancer Care Bus C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Pascal Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pascal Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 9.30am for 10am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Derek Baikie, Bunaman, Annagry

The death has taken place of Derek Baikie, Bunaman, Annagry.

His remains are reposing at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Removal to Lakeland Crematorium for cremation.

Strictly private and house strictly private.

Michael Trainor, Glasgow and Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place in Holland of Michael Trainor, Glasgow.

Remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Friday, December 28 at 6:45pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Tierney, Swords, Dublin and Inver

The death has occurred on December 25 of Patrick (Pat) Tierney, Swords, Dublin and formerly of Inver.

Reposing at his home on Thursday on December 27 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Cronan's Church, Brackenstown arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Rolestown Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head at Mayo University Hospital.

Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30am to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Family time 11pm to 11am.

Joe McDevitt, Clontallagh, Downings

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe McDevitt, Clontallagh, Downings.

Reposing at his son, Donal’s residence in Clontallagh.

Funeral from there on Friday going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Fergal Toomey, Kerr’s Brae, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Fergal Toomey, Kerr’s Brae, Rathmullan, son of Kathleen and the Late Eddie Toomey.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am.

