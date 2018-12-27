Donegal 2018 too strong for Donegal 2012 in Paddy Fenny Challenge at Downings

Donegal 2018 proved too strong for a 2012 All-Ireland winning selection in a charity game for Paddy Fenny McBride in Downings.

Donegal 2018 . . . . 2-26

Donegal 2012 . . . . 1-11

Lorcan Connor was in top form for the 2018 Donegal side notching 1-8 and it could have been better for for the performance of Paul Durcan in goal, making two wonder saves.

Donegal 2012 led 1-14 to 1-4 at half-time with Jamie Brennan notching the goal while Lorcan Connor and Michael Langan were in point scoring form.

Oisin Gallen hit the goal for the 2012 team.

The second half saw a number of substitutions with the star performer for the 2012 being Downings' Brendan McGee, who hit two late points, although one of them was in the 'dodgy umpire decision' category.

Apart from the very large crowd, a good number of the 2012 team were present including manager Jim McGuinness, in a game that was a fitting tribute to the late Paddy Fenny McBride, who passed away just before Christmas.

DONEGAL 2018: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward (0-1), Brendan McCole, Conor Morrison; Eoin McHugh (0-2), Eamonn Doherty, Peadar Mogan (0-3); Jason McGee (0-1), Hugh McFadden; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Caolan McGonigle; Lorcan Connor (1-8), Michael Langan (0-5,1f), Jamie Brennan (1-2). Subs., Paddy Dolan (0-2), Ciaran Diver (0-2)

DONEGAL 2012: Barry McBride; Alan Pasoma, Darragh Mulgrew, Kevin Doherty; Colin McFadden (0-2), Anthony Thompson, Ryan McMahon (0-1); Martin McElhinney, Michael McEniff (0-1); Gary Copper McFadden, Marty Boyle, Daniel McLaughlin; Ryan McHugh, John Campbell (0-2), Oisin Gallen (1-3. Subs., Ben McNutt, Ben McBride, Gary Ban McClafferty, Keelan McGroddy (0-1), Brendan McGee (0-2).

REFEREE: Liam McConigley (Downings)