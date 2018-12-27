Elderly woman in tears at Christmas as stunts take place at Donegal junction

An elderly woman was in floods of tears as she called the control room at Milford Garda Station on Christmas day. The lady was distraught as between 15 and 20 drivers congregated at a nearby Donegal junction to carry out doughnuts and stunts.

Garda resources were stretched and due to the incident which took place at the Glenswilly junction garda response time to other incidents was reduced.

A number of residents called gardaí in Milford on Christmas and gardaí wish to thank them for their concern.

Gardaí have appealed to parents to be aware of where their children are and what their activity involves.

One of the drivers of an Omega car and his passenger took off on foot as an unmarked garda car approached. One of the individuals lost their shoe such was his haste. Gardaí in Milford wish to inform the person in question that should they wish to have their car back it is waiting for them at the Milford Garda Station.

The shoe remains at the scene.