Elderly couple left terrified after Christmas night vandalism at home

An elderly couple have been left terrified after an act of vandalism at their home over Christmas.

Tyres on two cars and a trailer were slashed on the grounds of the house at Burtonport.

Ten tyres were slashed and a wing mirror was broken.



Maureen Bonner said the vandalism at the family home was discovered at 7am on St Stephen’s Day.

She said the cars were in perfect condition at 9.30pm on Christmas day.



Ms Bonner said her elderly parents have been left terrified by the incident and she appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

Speaking on Highland Radio she said: “They've had a nice Christmas and to wake up to that in the morning. I don't think they deserve that.”