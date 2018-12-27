DONEGAL TODAY: Mild weather set to continue

Mostly cloudy today with the chance of a few patches of rain or drizzle and only occasional sunny spells. Some mist and hill fog also. Top temperatures will range 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.Outbreaks of rain will spread from the Atlantic overnight. The rain will gradually extend eastwards during the night but will fragment as it does so. Some mist and fog also. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in freshening southwesterly breezes.

Friday

Mostly dry on Friday with cloud breaking in places to allow some winter sunshine to develop. Maximum temperatures will range 8 to 10 degrees. Winds will be mostly light, variable or southerly in direction.