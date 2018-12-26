Donegal gardaí investigating two stabbing incidents over Christmas

Gardaí are investigating two stabbing incidents in Letterkenny over the Christmas festivities, the most recent on Christmas night.

A man received a stab wound to the neck in an incident on Christmas night/St Stephen’s morning between 4.30 and 5.30am at Main Street. The man was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), the injury is "not life-threatening" a garda source stated.

Meanwhile, on December 22nd at approximately 4am, a man in his mid-30s, understood to be a teacher, received a number of stab wounds to his back during an incident in the Glencar area of the town. He was initially treated in Letterkenny University Hospital and was moved to Galway University Hospital for further treatment.

Gardaí are also investigating an alleged assault incident involving two youths that is reported to have occurred in the High Road area of Letterkenny on Christmas Eve at approximately 2:45am. Investigations are continuing.