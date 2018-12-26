NEWS
Four Christmas day babies born in north west
Ethel Shovlin Boyle and Darren Boyle from Dunkineely with their baby boy, Denver and Donna Bonner, Laura Sweeney, Georgina Patterson, Natasha Rooney and Edel Derek. Picture Brian McDaid.
Ethel Shovlin Boyle and Darren Boyle from Dunkineely with their baby boy, Denver, who was born on Christmas Day, weighing in at 7lb 4 ozs., at Letterkenny Unversity Hospital. There were four babies born on Christmas Day in the north west’s two main hospitals. In Letterkenny University Hospital a little girl made her entry into the world at 12:40am and Denver was born at 11.30pm. Meanwhile, in Sligo University Hospital, two babies were born on Christmas Day.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on