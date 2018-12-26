St. Eunan's lose out in Ulster Minor Club semi-final despite great comeback

St. Eunan's bowed out of the St. Paul's Ulster Minor Club Championship after a roller coaster game against Bellaghy of Derry today.

St. Eunan's 3-6

Bellaghy 0-16

St. Eunan's were left wondering what might have been after they went down to Bellaghy in the Ulster Minor Club semi-final.

They failed to score from play in the first half (just one point from a free) as they trailed by 0-10 to 0-1 at the break.

They went a further point behind at the start of the second half before staging a remarkable comeback to lead by 3-4 to 0-12, but it was not enough as Bellaghy came back with Lorcan Weir hitting the winner, one of six points he scored for the winners.

Conor 'Duck' O'Donnell with two goals and another from Peter McEniff had brought the Letterkenny boys back into the contest.

But in the end it was not to be as Bellaghy edged out narrow winners.