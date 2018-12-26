Man says he can't move caravan from Donegal housing estate because he can't drive

A young Ballyshannon resident, who is charged with having a caravan in Lawne Park, Ballyshannon, a residential housing estate, in the town, told a court he could not move it as he was not able to drive.

21-year-old Bernie McDonagh, Lawne Park is charged with having a caravan at a location without the consent of the owner and occupying the land which was likely to affect the amenity for others to use.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court the caravan had been moved into Lawne Park and not removed.

The defendant said the caravan could be moved but “I cant get anyone to do it and I don’t drive”. The Sergeant said the defendant had managed to get the caravan moved into the estate.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked if there as a halting site to where the caravan could be moved.

The Sergeant said that both the residents of the estate and Donegal County Council had concerns about the caravan being in the estate but there was no suitable halting site. The court heard the caravan had previously been parked on the footpath outside the defendant's mother’s home. Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern this was a problem all over the country.

Judge Kilrane said he was reluctant to make a condition of the defendant’s bail that he move the caravan in the absence of an official halting site which was a problem. The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until January 18.