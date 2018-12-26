Ice cream van driver rammed competitor on busy Donegal beach

An ice cream van man who allegedly rammed another ice cream seller's van several times on Rossnowlagh Beach, had his case adjourned to the New Year at Ballyshannon District Court.



Tom Ward, Drumnakilly Road, Omagh is also charged with the theft of keys worth €50 from the other vehicle, using threatening and abusive behaviour, careless driving, having no insurance and failing to produce insurance at Rossnowlagh Beach on July 18 last year.

The court heard that the defendant was pleading to the charge of stealing the keys, but claimed he had already produced his documents to Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Two van s operating

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that the defendant was one of two ice cream vans operating on the beach.

The gardai were called by the driver of another ice cream van to say the defendant told him to move the van or he would ram it.

The other van driver replied that he could sell his ice cream wherever he wanted to.

The defendant then took the key out of the other man’s van, the beach was very busy at the time and he began to ram the other van “up to six times”, the court was told.

The defendant then handed back the keys after a short time, the court heard.

He admitted taking the keys from the van.

Defence solicitor John Murray said the defendant was not the owner of the van, it was a Mr McCullough and the documents would be produced.

The alleged insurance matter was then adjourned.

Mr Murray said there was an on-going altercation for favourable “patches” on the beach.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he would adjourn the matter to January 18 to hear the alleged injured party as to how many times the vehicle was rammed.