Staying mild and mainly dry for Christmas Day in Donegal

Christmas Day is here and the weather is mild and mostly dry for the day ahead.

It will continue mostly dry with just patchy drizzle at times but it will be cloudy or dull with just a few breaks in cloud. Mist and fog will lift in the morning but may linger in some areas. Top temperatures of 10 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, and fresh near coasts.



Tonight will stay mild and mostly cloudy with patches of mist, fog and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.



Tomorrow, St Stephen's Day will be mainly dry but mostly dull or cloudy with a little drizzle at times. Cloud may break to give a few bright or brief sunny spells. Top temperatures of 9 to11 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.