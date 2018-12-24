Santa Claus gets all clear to enter Irish air space

Santa and Mrs Claus, associated reindeer and a very, very large sleigh have been granted permission to enter Irish air space from 5pm this evening.

Speaking from Leinster House today, Minister Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said: “My aviation chiefs have been in touch with Santa and assured him that there will be no obstacle to his entering Irish air space as soon as it gets dark this Christmas Eve. Santa’s sleigh has been checked for air worthiness and is fully approved for round-the-world travel. All permits and insurance credentials are in order.

Minister Ross continued: “This year I have been informed that Mrs Claus will be accompanying Santa in her role as chief navigator. She has advised that milk, cookies and carrots are the best items for children to leave out before they go to bed.”

Mrs Claus is known to be passionate about the sleigh being an “alcohol-free” zone, telling Mr Ross, “Like yourself I am committed to keeping people safe and well, whether in the air or on the road, and I urge everyone to do likewise. So if you’re in charge of driving anything at all, be it a car, a sleigh or a scooter, please wait until you’re home before you enjoy a well-deserved Christmas drink.”

In a tradition begun last year, Santa now insists on being breathalysed before setting on his travels, telling the Minister; “I have to set a good example to everyone and myself and Mrs Claus are very happy to keep our Christmas drink until we’re safely home in front of the fire on Christmas morning. Likewise, I’m hoping that my new electric vehicle motor will encourage drivers who may be purchasing a new car in the New Year, to think of the planet and go green!”