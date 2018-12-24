Diane Cannon's much anticipated new album release

Diane Cannon’s much-anticipated debut album is about to be released following the success of her taster single ‘Séan Ó Duibhir a’ Ghleanna’ which received a highly successful response in 2017.

Diane is a native of Meenlaragh, an area which boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the region, located close to the majestic Errigal mountain which looks out upon the islands of Tory and Inishbofin.

Legacy

Diane inherits a wonderful legacy and appreciation of music from her family. Her parents and grandparents encourage and support her love of traditional music, song and Gaelic language.

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh features on the album, playing a tune she learned from Diane’s grandfather and good friend Manus Cannon, which she is extremely proud to have on the album.

The album includes songs that are specific and indigenous to where Diane comes from.

Songs

Some of the songs which feature on the album are 'An Droighnean Donn,' 'Toraigh Álainn,' and 'Cnoc na Naomh.'

Diane also sings songs in English on the album.

Some of the most talented musicians in the country have contributed to the making of the album, such as, Donald Shaw, Michael McGoldrick, Neil Martin, Charlie McKerron, amongst many others, ensuring the album encompasses a wealth of traditional musicianship.

The album also boasts a number of beautiful duets with the renowned and accomplished sean nós singer Lillis Ó Laoire.

This album also solidifies a family tradition of singing, Diane’s daughter Kelly NíChanainn makes her singing debut on this album with ‘Níl sé na Lá’ and ‘Mhaithrín Dhilís’.

“This album takes some of the old songs in the tradition and reignites them with great understanding and empathy,” producer Manus Lunny said.

“I wanted to record an album that reflects all that is important and special to me. Songs and tunes from home, staying true to my local traditional style while adding some magic with new arrangements; breathing new life into the songs,” Diane said.