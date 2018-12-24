New TG4 series to feature stunning scenes from Donegal

This January on TG4 sees a new 13 part series examining life in townlands all over Ireland. The series which will include townlands from Donegal and is presented by Síle Nic Chonaonaigh who discusses the connection local people have with their homeplace, the influence the landscape has on life there, the culture that informs them and the changes in the ways

people in rural Ireland are now making a living.

Townland



It's hard to describe the deep rooted connection that many Irish have with their native townland, but that indeed is the journey at the heart of the new series‘Bailte.’ There are over 60,000 townlands in Ireland, the townland is the smallest, yet perhaps the most important geographical division we have.

It is from our various townlands that we see the wider world for the first time, but it also where others first see us as individuals as well. We are seen amongst our neighbours and within the natural landscape of our townland. This connection is very much inline with the Irish idea of where you come from represents who you are, it stems back to our bond with home and our townland.

Generations

It is in the townland that we see ‘local pride’ in its purest form, generation after generations of communities

trying to overcome their friends and relatives from the nearby townland.

Each week, the series makers visit a different townland and try to uncover their history and their folklore while also

learning more about what life is like for local people. Some townlands Síle visits have hundreds of locals, while others have much fewer, while one townland we visit has just the one family.

Vibrant communities

The series is celebration of local pride, of hard working, vibrant communities where locals and small enterprises work hand in hand to ensure their community is more than just a mere layby and a pretty spot on the Wild Atlantic Way. We see generations of families and neighbours living and working side by side amongst the hills, fields and shorelines that they have inhabited since famine times, thus giving them a unique perspective on ‘home’ and ‘place’

Remote areas

As well as the many advantages of living in rural townlands, the series also shares the difficulties living in remote area, rural depopulation, lack of basic services, unemployment and the uncertain futures of both the farming and the fishing industries. The series finds the pulse of rural Ireland in 2019. With the spectacular backdrop of rural Ireland and an honest telling of contemporary life ‘Bailte’ gives a distinctive portrayal of Irish life

Machaire Rabhartaigh

In the series Síle visits Baile an Lochaigh and Baile na nGall in West Kerry, Cill Rialaigh in Uíbh Ráthach,

South Kerry, Heilbhic in Ring, Waterford, Cartúr, Muighinis, Baile Dhubhloch and Camus Uachtair in

Galway, Cill Éinne on the Aran Islands, An Ghleann on Cape Clear, in Cork, Eachléim in Erris, Mayo; as

well as Machaire Rabhartaigh, Dún Allt agus Taobh an Locha in Donegal

Series begins on Wednesday January 9, 2019 at 8.30pm on TG4