Take a walk in one of the most scenic places in the county in memory of a great friend

To celebrate the memory of a dear friend and fellow member of Coiste Forbartha Dhún Lúiche, the Sean O'Donnell walk, will take place on Sunday, December 30.

This event will encompass two walks, both of which will be on both road and track. The railway Line Walk is between 7 to 10km long and Teach an Dúin Walk is 3km long.

Registration for both walks will be in the Community Centre begin at 12 noon. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Community Centre. Please note wet weather clothing and footwear is essential.

The Railway Walk Line is a looped walk with a number of variations to suit ability. The walk will leave the Community Centre and take a historical trail to the old railway line on to Meenalea and Doonan. Then back to the community centre via Meenacrieve approximately three hours with a mix of mountain and path. Shorter variations will be offered depending on individual abilities on the day.

Teach an Dúin Walk is a looped walk through the woods and will leave the Old Church and walk through the grounds of Dunlewey House. Areas of historical interest will be pointed out along the way. Approximately two hours with a mix of road and path.