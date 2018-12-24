Crolly lady marks 103rd birthday on Christmas Eve

One Crolly lady enjoyed a wonderful day on Monday when she celebrated her 103rd birthday among close family, neighbours and friends.

Biddy Doherty from Cró na gCúige, Crolly was born in 1915 - a year after the first world war had started.

Things were very different in Ireland back then. Times were harder and Ireland was on the brink of a civil war.

A nicer person you couldn't meet

Biddy married Hughy Doherty from Machaire Loisc in Gaoth Dobhair and raised four lovely girls.

Well known shopkeeper Stephen O'Donnell from Crolly said that Biddy is one of the nicest women that you could ever meet.

“She is a lovely lady, generous, Holy, honest and she has a wonderful heart. She is very well respected in this area,” Mr O'Donnell said.

Ms Doherty's home has always been a place where neighbours and friends easily call in to spend time with her.

A huge circle of friends

Over the years, Biddy has amassed a huge amount of friends among them Gaoth Dobhair's Máire Rua. Together they have a lot of fun and laughter.

“You couldn't find a nicer person than Biddy,” Mr O'Donnell, who knows the family well, said.

When asked why many people live to a great age in the area, Mr O'Donnell replied: “It might have something to do with ‘Cloch Mhór Léim a tSionnaigh’ - a huge rock that sits at the side of the road in Crolly and is well known by locals in the area.