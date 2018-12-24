Donegal among counties with highest drink-driving rate

Donegal is one of nine Garda divisions with an above average detection rate for drink driving.

An analysis of Central Statistics Office (CSO) statistics by the Irish Independent show that almost 34,000 motorists have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs over the past five years nationally.

The analysis shows that drink and drug driving is on the rise.

In all, some 32,525 people have been caught drink driving. This equates to a national average of 11.5 per 1,000 drivers.

Nine divisions have rates above the national average: Cavan/Monaghan, Westmeath, Donegal, Tipperary, Waterford, Kerry, Galway, Limerick, and Wexford.

In 2015, 6,417 motorists were caught with alcohol in their system, which rose to 7,380 last year.

In the first nine months of 2018, 5,313 incidents have been recorded;

On drug driving, 219 motorists were caught in 2016. This rose to 279 last year and currently stands at 305.

The latest figures from the CSO show the number of drivers detected for being in charge of a vehicle while over legal alcohol limit fell from 102 in the third quarter of 2017 to 84 in the third quarter of this year.

The number of drivers detected for being in charge of a vehicle under the influence of drugs increased from one to six in the same period.

READ MORE: Think before you drink, think twice before you drive

Big rise in drink driving detections in Donegal