Council to grit all routes amid fog and frosty conditions

Donegal County Council have confirmed that all routes across the county will be gritted from 4pm this evening (Sunday).

It comes as Met Eireann is forecasting cold temperatures tonight with freezing fog expected in some areas of the county.

Already many parts of the county had been experiencing cold conditions on Sunday evening and in Letterkenny, a thick blanket of fog emerged in the early afternoon making driving conditions difficult.

Met Eireann say Sunday night will be dry with clear spells leading to frost with mist and fog patches also developing and a risk of freezing fog in some areas.

Lowest temperatures across the region will be -1 to +1 degrees with light winds becoming mainly easterly.

Christmas Eve is also expected to be cold.

It will be generally dry on Christmas Eve (Monday), but after a bright start cloud will increase during the day. It will stay quite cold with afternoon temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in light southeast winds.