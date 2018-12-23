Opry le Daniel on TG4 on Christmas Day

TG4 have announced that the legendary ‘King of Country Music’, Charley Pride, will highlight their Christmas Day musical celebrations.

Recorded live at Opry le Daniel from Millennium Forum in Derry and hosted by Ireland’s foremost singer/entertainer Daniel O’ Donnell, the concert will air on TG4 at 7.30pm.

With Daniel speaking to Charley about his life and career in the country music scene, viewers will also hear both artists duet on ‘Jeannie Norman’ and ‘Chrystal Chandeliers’.

Daniel will also sing ‘Our House is a Home’ and Charley will deliver household favourites ‘Anyone Going to San Antoine’, ‘After All These Years’, ‘Does my Ring Hurt your Finger’ and everyone’s favourite, ‘Me & Bobby Mc Gee’ amongst many other all time hits.