Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, December 23

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Gallagher, Bruckless

- Manus Cannon, Dunlewey

- Willie Doherty, Urris, Clonmany.

- Sarah McGroarty, Brownhall, Ballintra

- Eileen Coyle, Glen, Carrigart



- Cathal McTaggart, Ballyare, Ramelton

- Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads

John Gallagher, Carricknagore, Bruckless and Carrickfinn



The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Carricknagore, Bruckless and formerly of Carrickfinn.

Reposing at his residence from 11am to 11pm on Sunday and from 10am to 12noon on Monday. House private thereafter with removal at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church Killybegs for funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Manus Cannon, Meenacrieve, Dunlewey

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Manus Cannon, Meenacrieve, Dunlewey.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 12.30pm on Monday for 1pm Funeral Mass in Christ the King Chapel, Gortahork.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Sunday night at 9pm.

House private after rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

One way system in operation with entry from the Dunlewey side.

Willie Doherty, Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Doherty, Urrismanagh, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place on Saturday, to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 9.40am going to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sarah McGroarty, Brownhall, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Sarah McGroarty, Brownhall, Ballintra.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.



Eileen Coyle, Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Eileen Coyle, Glen, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, December 23 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Cathal McTaggart, Ballyare, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal McTaggart, Ballyare, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 23 at 2pm in St Peter's Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Eunan's Nursing Home, Patients Comfort Fund, Woodlands, Letterkenny c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads

The death has occurred of Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads.

Requiem Mass on Monday, December 24 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

