Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, December 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sarah McGroarty, Brownhall, Ballintra

- Eileen Coyle, Glen, Carrigart

- Cathal McTaggart, Ballyare, Ramelton

- Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads

- Pat Callaghan (Hall), Queensland, Australia and formerly of Carndonagh

- Michael Shovlin, Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly of Glenties

- Annie Rooney, Kinnelargey Cottages, Downings

- Ellen Duffy, Lally Charlie Harley, Annagry and Gaoth Dobhair

- Sarah Scott (née Alcorn), Dublin and formerly of Kilmacrennan

Sarah McGroarty, Brownhall, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Sarah McGroarty, Brownhall, Ballintra.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.



Eileen Coyle, Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Eileen Coyle, Glen, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, December 23 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Cathal McTaggart, Ballyare, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal McTaggart, Ballyare, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 23 at 2pm in St Peter's Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Eunan's Nursing Home, Patients Comfort Fund, Woodlands, Letterkenny c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads

The death has occurred of Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon on Saturday evening from 5.30pm followed by Rosary at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, December 24 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Callaghan (Hall), Queensland, Australia and formerly of Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Queensland, Australia of Pat Callaghan (Hall), Queensland, Australia and formerly of Glack, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, December 22 at 11am at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Shovlin, Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly of Glenties

The death has taken place of Michael Shovlin, Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, December 22 at 11.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Annie Rooney, Kinnelargey Cottages, Downings

The death has taken place of Annie Rooney, Kinnelargey Cottages, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Ellen Duffy, Lally Charlie Harley of Annagry and Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Ellen Duffy, (Lally Charlie Harley) formerly of Annagry and Gaoth Dobhair.

Mother of John Dory, Stranorlar. Remains reposing at her late residence in Annagry.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sarah Scott (née Alcorn), Dublin and formerly of Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Sarah Scott (née Alcorn), Dublin and formerly of Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Betty McBride, Drumbern, Milford.

Funeral service in Betty’s house at 2pm on Saturday followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland cemetery.

The house is strictly private family and friends welcome.

