New regulations for seasonal workers

New regulations have been announced which will improve seasonal workers’ employment rights and earnings.

The new regulations, which come into effect on New Year’s Day, will allow seasonal and casual workers to earn €7,500 a year without it impacting on their rights to Jobseeker’s Benefit at another time of the year.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has announced the change as a fairer system.

“The change in regulations around Jobseeker’s Benefit for seasonal work means we are making a better, fairer and more flexible system for people who want to work,” Minister McHugh said.

“It’s going to benefit part-time workers like farmers who come into work in factories in places like Killybegs, Co Donegal where they might only get a few months work a year.

“Some of this work only last for several weeks at the start of the year and for years there was a clear disadvantage to work. We have corrected that.

“Instead of only being allowed to earn about €12.70 a day for seasonal work, people who take on such short-term employment will be able to earn about €28 a day.”

Minister McHugh thanked Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty for considering the case after she met a delegation from south-west Donegal.

“I would also like to praise the efforts of Manus Boyle, Hugh Doherty, James Pat McGuinness and Christopher Boyd who have put a lot of effort into lobbying for this change,” Minister McHugh said.“Minister Doherty met the delegation from Killybegs and asked for examples of how the regulation had been impacting on people’s income and then acted.”

Minister McHugh said: “It is a fantastic result just before Christmas and I wish the delegation from Killybegs and the workers well.”