A huge outpouring of generosity from the people of Donegal

The people of Donegal have always proven to be generous and when an appeal was launched for the homeless people of Dublin the clergy and communities rallied to their support.

Non perishable goods, financial donations, new baby clothes, nappies, hats and gloves among other items were all collected by the people of Doochary, Dungloe, Burtonport, Annagry, Leitirmacaward, Kincasslagh, Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.

To date, financial donations of up to €5,000 has been raised following an appeal for the homeless in the capital by Brother Kevin at the Capuchain Day Centre. The caring and kind brother shares strong affiliations with Donegal following his tenure as Guardian in Ards. Br Kevin is held in high regard and esteem by the people of this county for the work he carries out with those who are less fortunate in the capital.

A van load of essential supplies and donations were sent earlier in the week from the parishes of Kilcar, Killybegs and Glencolmcille. This work is being carried out by the parishes over the last number of years under the direction of Fr Eddie Gallagher.

Donations were received from others around the county including Gweedore, Donegal town, Letterkenny and many more places.

A spokesperson for the charitable collection said: "A special word of sincere thanks to all who made this possible. God reward you all with his peace and joy."

The young people of Creeslough will be hosting a coffee morning in The Day Centre Creeslough this Sunday, December 23 to raise funds for Br Kevin and the wonderful work of The Capuchain Day Centre for the Homeless. Please show wonderful support by your attendance at the coffee morning after the 9am and 11am Masses in Creeslough.