Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair gets deserved funding boost

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has announced a €20,000 grant for Amharchlann Ghaoth Dobhair.

Minister McHugh said that the recent allocation was superb recognition of the work which is being carried out at Amharchlann Ghaoth Dobhair.

Deputy McHugh said: "I am delighted to see the Amharclann secure financial support like this. The work that went into the venue to bring it back to life was phenomenal and the lasting impact that it is having on the local community is impressive.

At present a hugely successful pantomime has taken to the stage. The production is the first of its kind to take to the stage in 40 years.

Deputy McHugh recognises the ongoing work at the theatre and the team behind it: “Pól MacCumhaill, all his team and the committee at Amharchlann Ghaoth Dobhair deserve huge credit and I am delighted to see them getting the backing they deserve."

A linguistic hub

He said that all those at the amharclann are huge supporters of the Irish language: "They support actors, writers, artists, musicians, designers and directors. They bring people to the region. They do it through our language. And all the while they are trying to cater for young people and make the language relevant and get young Irish speakers to use it.’

The money has been sanctioned by Minister Seán Kyne, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Irish, the Gaeltacht and the Islands. The funding will go to the amharclann to help the committee properly cater for drama and the arts in Gaoth Dobhair and wider Donegal community.

History of a Gaoth Dobhair institute

Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair officially opened in 1961. With substantial financial backing from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht the Amharclann underwent huge renovation theatre in the past few years. It officially reopened in March 2017.

This grant has been approved in accordance with the provisions in the Community and Language Support Programme under Act 2.14 of the Government’s Action Plan 2018-2022 for Irish, which was launched in June 2018.

In recent months, a presentation based on the importance of finance to the theatre was made members of the committee at a Glenties Municipal District meeting.