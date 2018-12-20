'Cancer Bus' charity postpones closure decision until New Year

Fears that the Letterkenny based cancer charity, Good and New, which provides transport and other vital supports for cancer patients across Donegal, would close before Christmas have been allayed.

Speaking with the 'Donegal Democrat' yesterday, Eamonn McDevitt, one of the founders of the charity, said following recent media reports in regard to a possible shut down they had received “overwhelming support” from right across the county and a decision on possible closure had now been put on hold until the first meeting of trustees in January 2019.

Mr McDevitt said: "We have had numerous callers getting in touch and asking us not to close down our operations, especially not in the run-up to Christmas. We had a talk amongst ourselves and agreed that it was the wrong time to make any announcement. So we are going to keep going and then make a final decision in early new year."

The charity founders - McDevitt, his wife Lynn and Carrigans native, Alma O'Donnell - have, in recent months, clashed publicly with former Donegal Hospice Chairman, Dr James McDaid, who said he had concerns about ‘transparency’ at Good and New.

Charities Regulator satisfied

In July the Charities Regulator confirmed it was satisfied, following an inspection of the Good and New Shop, that it had rectified the contravention of the Charities Act 2009 and adopted the necessary of course of action identified by the Regulator in February when it imposed an intermediate sanction on the charity.

The Charities Regulator issued a notice to the Good and New Shop in February following an assessment of the charity. The assessment found that the charity had contravened section 47 of the Charities Act 2009 by failing in its duty to keep proper books of account.

The story was first covered by the Sunday Times in December 2017. Dr McDaid, at that time was asked for his reaction.

He told the Democrat in December 2017: “People have a right to know how we are spending their money and that you have good governance. The public must know how we are spending our money and what we are spending our money on.”

Chairperson of Good and New, Mrs O'Donnell, this week was scathing in her response to Dr McDaid’s comments.

"Dr. McDaid could have lifted the phone and rang us and we could have answered his questions. But he didn't. I can also state categorically he never showed his face inside our door yet he was commenting in the media. We bitterly resent that."

Mrs O'Donnell pointed out they had got the ‘all clear’ from the charities regulator in regard to their operation.

Meanwhile, Mr. McDevitt said he had “no problem whatever” addressing some of the other points in regard to claims made by the former Fianna Fáil minister, specifically the purchase of a new building for their headquarters and vehicles to transport patients not only around various parts of Donegal but also to Galway where treatment for cancer was provided.

Both decisions, he said, were made after taking financial advice from professionals and had proven, he believed strongly, to be correct.

Annoyed

A clearly annoyed Mr McDevitt went on: "We are doing a job the HSE should be doing but aren't, so it's a wee bit hard to take some of the ill informed comments from people who really should know better. “Cancer patients here in Donegal have two ‘choices’ - travel or die.

“Since it's foundation in 2009 we here in 'Good& New' have provided transport for 1,200 patients to avail of treatment in Galway. We get them there and back safely and in much comfort as we can humanly provide.”

“For us this is personal. Very, very personal. Nearly everyone involved in Good and New has had cancer. We know the absolute devastation it can bring. We wanted to help.”

He concluded: “We are genuinely grateful to everyone who has been in touch in recent weeks. We really appreciate it.”

Alluding to their meeting of trustees in January and possible closure, he said:

“We now have a big decision to make.”

READ MORE:

Regulator satisfied with Donegal charity after inspection last month

Charities Regulator imposes sanctions on Good and New Shop