€250,000 allocated to LYIT School of Tourism

The President of LYIT Paul Hannigan has confirmed to the Democrat this week that a grant of €250,000 has been allocated to the LYIT School of Tourism in Killybegs.

During the visit of the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh TD to the AVS in Donegal Town this week, Mr. Hannigan told the Democrat that the HEA has notified LYIT of a Multi-Campus Allocation support fund

He said that the funding of €250,000 will be allocated for 2018 in recognition of the satellite campus deficit.

This allocation will be provided by the HEA and is based on the development of four interrelated pillars:

1.Programme Development and Delivery.

2. Engagement and Income Generation, for example:

The School of Tourism and Donegal ETB have launched a FET Level 5 programme in Hospitality Operations. The programme will be delivered by ETB using rented facilities on the Killybegs campus, thus providing for income generation for students.

3. Marketing/Promotion and Recruitment, for example:

Develop and deliver a proactive marketing campaign, with specific targets. This dedicated resource will solely focus on the marketing and promoting of the School of Tourism/Killybegs campus with a view to increasing learner numbers.

4. Enhanced Student Experience, for example:

Develop and offer an enhanced student experience, focus on engagement with Student Services and Students Union.

This new funding of €250,000 is separate to earlier funding and it is anticipated that further support for multi-campus provision will be provided in 2019 of which the criteria for application will be communicated in due course.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, who is a board member on LYIT, told the Democrat that she was absolutely delighted with the news.

“The College of Tourism has been on the wrong end of many rumours for quite some time and this commitment by the HEA indicates their commitment to the college

“This comes at a time when the hospitality industry are having great difficulty in recruiting high quality and trained staff. Killybegs will now be in a stronger position to deliver on this.”