Councillor cleared of assault causing harm by jury

A Donegal County Councillor has been found not guilty of assault causing harm by kicking a man in the face after a four-day trial.

John O'Donnell (37) was charged with assault causing harm to Seamus O'Donnell, aged 29, at Gortlee, Letterkenny on February 23, 2015.

Mr O'Donnell, from Kilmacrennan, had pleaded not guilty and said he was acting in self-defence.

Judge John Aylmer directed the jury to find Mr O'Donnell not guilty on a charge of assault causing harm to Emmett Gallagher, now aged 22, at the Sultan Takeaway on the same date.

The independent councillor had been accused of kicking Seamus O’Donnell while he lay on the ground after an altercation which had begun in the Sultan Takeaway in Letterkenny, and continued outside.

The jury had deliberated for four hours and twenty minutes before returning with a verdict.

They had begun their deliberations on Tuesday afternoon.

The jury spokeswoman said they had found Mr O'Donnell not guilty on the single charge of assault causing harm.

Mr O'Donnell showed no emotion as the verdict was read out and left court a short time later.

The court heard evidence that John O’Donnell had been sitting in a taxi and got out of it before punching and then kicking Seamus O'Donnell.

The court heard Seamus O'Donnell was knocked out and spent eight days in hospital after the attack.

Mr O'Donnell, from Kilmacrennan, had accepted that Seamus O'Donnell was injured but denied kicking him and claimed that he had acted in self-defence after aggression from Emmett Gallagher and Seamus O’Donnell.

Emmett Gallagher had told the court that John O’Donnell had punched him in the face inside the Sultan takeaway after a night out.

Seamus O'Donnell claimed he approached John O'Donnell after Emmett Gallagher was punched by Mr O'Donnell in the Sultan Takeaway.

He admitted asking Mr O'Donnell "What the f*** did you hit the wee boy for?"

In a closing statement to the jury of six women and five men prosecuting counsel Patricia McLaughlin (BL) said Emmett Gallagher saw a fight and arguing, that he saw John Donnell get out of a taxi and saw him punch Seamus O’Donnell and kick him in the face.



Overwhelming evidence

Ms McLaughlin said it was not a case of self-defence and there was overwhelming evidence that John O’Donnell kicked Seamus O'Donnell in the face when he was on the ground.

She also said there was undisputed evidence that John O'Donnell was sitting in a taxi before the assault.

If he had felt under threat then he should not have got out of the taxi.

It would have been easy for him to retreat and go home, she said.

She said his actions were not in self-defence and it was not an assault that was necessary.

John Berry (BL) for Mr O’Donnell said the State’s evidence fell well short and was far from overwhelming.

He said Seamus O'Donnell's version of events had changed from the statement he gave to gardaí.

Mr Berry said John O'Donnell left the Sultan takeaway and was followed down the road and around the corner and was confronted by Seamus O'Donnell.

He said anything John Donnell did was in self-defence and he did not kick Seamus O'Donnell.

It was accepted Seamus O'Donnell was injured, he said.

Mr Berry added that it was half past two in the morning and people approached Mr O’Donnell who had already been aggressive to him.

He asked why did gardaí not come to John O'Donnell and speak to him and get the footwear and clothing he was wearing to check for blood.

“John O’Donnell is a man who by the nature of his station does not hide. He is a very public man. The guards could have come to him and asked him where he was and what was he wearing.”

He said CCTV showed evidence that he was walking with his hands out and walking backwards.

Judge John Aylmer told the jury that the issue in the case was whether or not John O’Donnell was acting in self-defence. He told them that someone under threat of violence is entitled to use force and the law allows a considerable amount of latitude for a person who is faced with violence.

The judge told the jury that he would be directing them to find Mr O’Donnell not guilty on a charge of assault causing harm to Emmett Gallagher following legal argument.

