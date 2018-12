Finn Harps will start Premier campaign with an away game against Bohemians

The SSE Airtricity League 2019 Premier and First Division fixtures have been released and Finn Harps will start with an away game against Bohemians in Dalymount Park

SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk will begin their season at home to Sligo Rovers whilst last season's First Division Champions U.C.D. face a difficult trip to Derry City on the opening day.

Harps will follow up their first home game to champions Dundalk on Friday, 22nd February, while their third outing is away to St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday, 25th February.

Their first local derby will be on Friday, 1st March with a home game against Sligo Rovers in Finn Park with an 8 p.m. kick-off with first game against Derry at home also, on first Friday in April.

Reacting to the fixtures, Finn Harps manager said he would have loved to got Sligo or Derry at home in first game, but it wasn't to be.

"It is a hugely difficult start, but then what isn't. Having Sligo and Derry at home first will be good for the club financially. The treasurer will be happy with that.

"We need to be competing by that stage also. But then one game is as tough as the other.

"I suppose the other teams will be looking forward to meeting us and Bohs will probably be delighted to have us first.

"But then isn't it great to be looking forward to the season and talking about the fixtures," said Horgan.

THE FULL LIST OF FIXTURES FOR THE PREMIER DIVISION IS

Fri. 15 February Bohemians v Finn Harps Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 February Derry City v U.C.D. Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 February Dundalk v Sligo Rovers Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 February St. Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 February Waterford v Shamrock Rovers R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February Cork City v Waterford Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February U.C.D. v Bohemians The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February Finn Harps v Dundalk Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 22 February Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Mon. 25 February Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Mon. 25 February Derry City v Waterford Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Mon. 25 February Dundalk v U.C.D. Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Mon. 25 February St. Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Mon. 25 February Sligo Rovers v Cork City The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 March Cork City v Derry City Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 March U.C.D. v St. Patrick’s Athletic The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 March Waterford v Bohemians R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 March Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 1 March Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Mon. 4 March Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 8 March Bohemians v Derry City Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 March Dundalk v Waterford Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 March St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 March Finn Harps v Cork City Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 9 March Sligo Rovers v U.C.D. The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March Cork City v Bohemians Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March Derry City v Dundalk Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March U.C.D. v Finn Harps The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March Waterford v St. Patrick’s Athletic R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 22 March Dundalk v Bohemians Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 March St. Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 March U.C.D. v Cork City The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 March Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 23 March Sligo Rovers v Waterford The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Bohemians v St. Patrick’s Athletic Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Derry City v Sligo Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Dundalk v Cork City Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Waterford v Finn Harps R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Shamrock Rovers v U.C.D. Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 5 April Cork City v Shamrock Rovers Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 April St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 April U.C.D. v Waterford The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 April Finn Harps v Derry City Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 6 April Sligo Rovers v Bohemians The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 April Cork City v St. Patrick’s Athletic Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 April U.C.D. v Derry City The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 April Finn Harps v Bohemians Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 12 April Shamrock Rovers v Waterford Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Sat. 13 April Sligo Rovers v Dundalk The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April Bohemians v U.C.D. Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April Dundalk v Finn Harps Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April St. Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April Waterford v Cork City R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Mon. 22 April Cork City v Sligo Rovers Turner’s Cross TBC

Mon. 22 April Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic Finn Park TBC

Mon. 22 April U.C.D. v Dundalk The UCD Bowl TBC

Mon. 22 April Waterford v Derry City R.S.C. TBC

Tues. 23 April Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 26 April Bohemians v Waterford Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 April Derry City v Cork City Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 April Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 April St. Patrick’s Athletic v U.C.D. Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 April Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Mon. 29 April Cork City v Finn Harps Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Mon. 29 April Derry City v Bohemians Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Mon. 29 April U.C.D. v Sligo Rovers The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Mon. 29 April Waterford v Dundalk R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Mon. 29 April Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 3 May Bohemians v Cork City Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 May Dundalk v Derry City Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 May St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 May Finn Harps v U.C.D. Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 4 May Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 10 May Bohemians v Dundalk Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 10 May Cork City v U.C.D. Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 10 May Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Sat. 11 May Waterford v Sligo Rovers R.S.C. 7.00 pm

Fri. 17 May Cork City v Dundalk Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 May St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 May U.C.D. v Shamrock Rovers The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 May Finn Harps v Waterford Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 18 May Sligo Rovers v Derry City The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Mon. 20 May Dundalk v Bohemians Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Mon. 20 May U.C.D. v Cork City The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Mon. 20 May Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers Finn Park 8.00 pm

Tues. 21 May Sligo Rovers v Waterford The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Bohemians v Sligo Rovers Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Derry City v Finn Harps Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Dundalk v St. Patrick’s Athletic Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Waterford v U.C.D. R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Shamrock Rovers v Cork City Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 31 May Bohemians v Finn Harps Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May Derry City v U.C.D. Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May Dundalk v Sligo Rovers Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May St. Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May Waterford v Shamrock Rovers R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Sat. 8 June Cork City v Waterford Turner’s Cross TBC

Sat. 8 June Finn Harps v Dundalk Finn Park TBC

Sat. 8 June Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Tallaght Stadium TBC

Sat. 8 June Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic The Showgrounds TBC

Sat. 8 June U.C.D. v Bohemians The UCD Bowl TBC

Fri. 14 June Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June Derry City v Waterford Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June Dundalk v U.C.D. Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June St. Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June Sligo Rovers v Cork City The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June Cork City v Derry City Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June U.C.D. v St. Patrick’s Athletic The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June Waterford v Bohemians R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 28 June Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Mon. 1 July Bohemians v Derry City Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Mon. 1 July Dundalk v Waterford Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Mon. 1 July St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Mon. 1 July Sligo Rovers v U.C.D. The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Mon. 1 July Finn Harps v Cork City Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 5 July Cork City v Bohemians Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July Derry City v Dundalk Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July U.C.D. v Finn Harps The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July Waterford v St. Patrick’s Athletic R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 12 July St. Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Bohemians v St. Patrick’s Athletic Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Derry City v Sligo Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Dundalk v Cork City Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Waterford v Finn Harps R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Shamrock Rovers v U.C.D. Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 26 July Cork City v Shamrock Rovers Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 July St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 July U.C.D. v Waterford The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 July Finn Harps v Derry City Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 27 July Sligo Rovers v Bohemians The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 August Cork City v St. Patrick’s Athletic Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 August U.C.D. v Derry City The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 August Finn Harps v Bohemians Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 2 August Shamrock Rovers v Waterford Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Sat. 3 August Sligo Rovers v Dundalk The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August Bohemians v U.C.D. Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August Dundalk v Finn Harps Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August St. Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August Waterford v Cork City R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 August Cork City v Sligo Rovers Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 August U.C.D. v Dundalk The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 August Waterford v Derry City R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 August Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic Finn Park 8.00 pm

Fri. 30 August Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 13 September Bohemians v Waterford Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 September Derry City v Cork City Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 September Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 September St. Patrick’s Athletic v U.C.D. Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 14 September Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 September Cork City v Finn Harps Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 September Derry City v Bohemians Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 September U.C.D. v Sligo Rovers The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 September Waterford v Dundalk R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 20 September Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 4 October Bohemians v Cork City Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 4 October Dundalk v Derry City Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 4 October St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 4 October Finn Harps v U.C.D. Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 5 October Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 October Bohemians v Dundalk Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 October Cork City v U.C.D. Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 October Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 October Waterford v Sligo Rovers R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 11 October Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps Tallaght Stadium 8.00 pm

Fri. 18 October Cork City v Dundalk Turner’s Cross 7.45 pm

Fri. 18 October St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians Richmond Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 18 October U.C.D. v Shamrock Rovers The UCD Bowl 7.45 pm

Fri. 18 October Finn Harps v Waterford Finn Park 8.00 pm

Sat. 19 October Sligo Rovers v Derry City The Showgrounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 October Bohemians v Sligo Rovers Dalymount Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 October Derry City v Finn Harps Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 October Dundalk v St. Patrick’s Athletic Oriel Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 October Shamrock Rovers v Cork City Tallaght Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 25 October Waterford v U.C.D. R.S.C. 7.45 pm

Fri. 4 October 4th placed First Division club v 3rd placed First Division club

Fri. 11 October 3rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club

Fri. 18 October Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off v 2nd placed First Division club

Fri. 25 October 2nd placed First Division club v Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off

Mon. 28 October Winner of First Division Play-off series v 9th placed Premier Division club

Fri. 1 November 9th placed Premier Division club v Winner of First Division Play-off series

(Or Wed. 6 November if one or both of the Clubs qualify for the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final)

Fri. 22 February Athlone Town v Wexford Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February Cabinteely v Bray Wanderers Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February Drogheda United v Cobh Ramblers United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February Galway United v Shelbourne Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 February Limerick v Longford Town Markets Field 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 March Bray Wanderers v Limerick Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 March Shelbourne v Cabinteely Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 1 March Wexford v Galway United Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 2 March Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Sat. 2 March Longford Town v Drogheda United City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 8 March Athlone Town v Shelbourne Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 March Cabinteely v Longford Town Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 March Galway United v Bray Wanderers Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 8 March Limerick v Drogheda United Markets Field 7.45 pm

Sat. 9 March Cobh Ramblers v Wexford St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 15 March Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March Drogheda United v Cabinteely United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March Limerick v Cobh Ramblers Markets Field 7.45 pm

Fri. 15 March Shelbourne v Wexford Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 16 March Longford Town v Galway United City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 22 March Athlone Town v Longford Town Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 March Cabinteely v Limerick Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 March Galway United v Drogheda United Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 22 March Wexford v Bray Wanderers Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 23 March Cobh Ramblers v Shelbourne St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 29 March Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Cabinteely v Galway United Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Drogheda United v Wexford United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 29 March Limerick v Athlone Town Markets Field 7.45 pm

Sat. 30 March Longford Town v Shelbourne City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 5 April Athlone Town v Drogheda United Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 April Galway United v Limerick Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 April Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 April Wexford v Longford Town Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 6 April Cobh Ramblers v Cabinteely St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 12 April Cabinteely v Athlone Town Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 April Drogheda United v Shelbourne United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 April Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 April Limerick v Wexford Markets Field 7.45 pm

Sat. 13 April Longford Town v Bray Wanderers City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 19 April Athlone Town v Galway United Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April Bray Wanderers v Drogheda United Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April Shelbourne v Limerick Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 April Wexford v Cabinteely Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 20 April Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 26 April Bray Wanderers v Cabinteely Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 April Shelbourne v Galway United Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 April Wexford v Athlone Town Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 27 April Cobh Ramblers v Drogheda United St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Sat. 27 April Longford Town v Limerick City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 3 May Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 May Cabinteely v Shelbourne Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 May Drogheda United v Longford Town United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 May Galway United v Wexford Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 3 May Limerick v Bray Wanderers Markets Field 7.45 pm

Fri. 10 May Drogheda United v Limerick United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 10 May Shelbourne v Athlone Town Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 10 May Wexford v Cobh Ramblers Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 11 May Bray Wanderers v Galway United Carlisle Grounds 7.00 pm

Sat. 11 May Longford Town v Cabinteely City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 17 May Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 May Cabinteely v Drogheda United Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 May Galway United v Longford Town Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 17 May Wexford v Shelbourne Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 18 May Cobh Ramblers v Limerick St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 24 May Bray Wanderers v Wexford Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Drogheda United v Galway United United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Limerick v Cabinteely Markets Field 7.45 pm

Fri. 24 May Shelbourne v Cobh Ramblers Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 25 May Longford Town v Athlone Town City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 31 May Athlone Town v Limerick Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May Galway United v Cabinteely Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May Shelbourne v Longford Town Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 31 May Wexford v Drogheda United Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 8 June Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne Carlisle Grounds TBC

Sat. 8 June Cabinteely v Cobh Ramblers Stradbrook TBC

Sat. 8 June Drogheda United v Athlone Town United Park TBC

Sat. 8 June Limerick v Galway United Markets Field TBC

Sat. 8 June Longford Town v Wexford City Calling Stadium TBC

Fri. 14 June Athlone Town v Cabinteely Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June Bray Wanderers v Longford Town Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June Cobh Ramblers v Galway United St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June Shelbourne v Drogheda United Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 14 June Wexford v Limerick Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June Cabinteely v Wexford Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June Drogheda United v Bray Wanderers United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June Galway United v Athlone Town Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 28 June Limerick v Shelbourne Markets Field 7.45 pm

Sat. 29 June Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 5 July Athlone Town v Wexford Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July Cabinteely v Bray Wanderers Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July Drogheda United v Cobh Ramblers United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July Galway United v Shelbourne Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 5 July Limerick v Longford Town Markets Field 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 July Bray Wanderers v Limerick Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 July Shelbourne v Cabinteely Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 12 July Wexford v Galway United Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 13 July Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Sat. 13 July Longford Town v Drogheda United City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 19 July Athlone Town v Shelbourne Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Cabinteely v Longford Town Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Galway United v Bray Wanderers Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 19 July Limerick v Drogheda United Markets Field 7.45 pm

Sat. 20 July Cobh Ramblers v Wexford St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 26 July Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 July Drogheda United v Cabinteely United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 July Limerick v Cobh Ramblers Markets Field 7.45 pm

Fri. 26 July Shelbourne v Wexford Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 27 July Longford Town v Galway United City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 2 August Athlone Town v Longford Town Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 August Cabinteely v Limerick Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 August Galway United v Drogheda United Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 2 August Wexford v Bray Wanderers Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 3 August Cobh Ramblers v Shelbourne St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 16 August Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August Cabinteely v Galway United Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August Drogheda United v Wexford United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 16 August Limerick v Athlone Town Markets Field 7.45 pm

Sat. 17 August Longford Town v Shelbourne City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Fri. 30 August Athlone Town v Drogheda United Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 August Galway United v Limerick Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 August Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 30 August Wexford v Longford Town Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 31 August Cobh Ramblers v Cabinteely St. Colman’s Park 7.00 pm

Fri. 13 September Cabinteely v Athlone Town Stradbrook 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 September Drogheda United v Shelbourne United Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 September Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 13 September Limerick v Wexford Markets Field 7.45 pm

Sat. 14 September Longford Town v Bray Wanderers City Calling Stadium 7.30 pm

Sat. 21 September Athlone Town v Galway United Athlone Town Stadium 7.45 pm

Sat. 21 September Bray Wanderers v Drogheda United Carlisle Grounds 7.45 pm

Sat. 21 September Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town St. Colman’s Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 21 September Shelbourne v Limerick Tolka Park 7.45 pm

Sat. 21 September Wexford v Cabinteely Ferrycarrig Park 7.45 pm

Fri. 4 October 4th placed First Division club v 3rd placed First Division club

Fri. 11 October 3rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club

Fri. 18 October Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off v 2nd placed First Division club

Fri. 25 October 2nd placed First Division club v Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off

Mon. 28 October Winner of First Division Play-off series v 9th placed Premier Division club

Fri. 1 November 9th placed Premier Division club v Winner of First Division Play-off series

(Or Wed. 6 November if one or both of the Clubs qualify for the IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP Final)