Welcome for 30% increase in whitefish quotas for North West fishermen

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has welcomed a 30% increase in whitefish quotas for North West fishermen following talks at the Council of Fisheries Ministers.

The talks finished early this morning and the KFO has acknowledged the outcome as generally positive in the circumstances with a workable solution adopted to the landing obligation thus avoiding the potential for early closures of a large number of fisheries.

However, KFO CEO Seán O’Donoghue said it again underlines the imperative to have guarantees around fisheries honoured with Brexit continuing to cause major turbulence in the industry.

Achieving an overall increase of 30% in whitefish quota, including Rockall Haddock (+92%), and monkfish (25 %) in for the North West will provide improved fishing opportunities for whitefish fishermen in Donegal. There are also significant increases in Haddock (+20%) Cod (+16%) and sole 394% in the Irish Sea and Haddock (+20%), Hake (+28%) and Megrims (+47%) in the Celtic Sea. Mr O’Donoghue welcomed these as “very significant wins and reflects the importance of the industry working towards an overall sustainable outcome for the sector.”

Commenting at the conclusion of the Council in Brussels this morning, Mr O’Donoghue said: “These were without doubt the most challenging negotiations which Irish fisheries have ever faced, since a hard Brexit potentially throws everything we have agreed into disarray. Of major concern to the KFO and the wider industry, was the landing obligation which will enter its final phase on the 1st January 2019 when all species subject to TACs and quotas become subject to Article 15 of the Common Fisheries Policy.

“The Implementation of the landing obligation, as laid out in the Commission’s proposals, would have had large negative consequences for Ireland’s whitefish and pelagic sectors as the choke species factor could have triggered the closure of most fisheries in the early months of 2019. The prospect of choke species paralysing the Irish fishing industry was a very credible threat with knock-on effects for a vast array of sustainable fisheries, hitherto able to function normally, being caught in the slip-stream. I am glad to say the Council has adopted a workable solution to the “choke” situation with the allocation of by catch quotas to the Member States for the five stocks where a zero TAC was set.”

Minister welcomes deal

Donegal minister Joe McHugh also welcomed an increase in fish quotas for fisherman in the North West.

“Following long negotiations which ended in the early hours of this morning an increase in quotas has been secured for operators in Donegal,” he said.

“This deal delivers on sustainability but it is also a strong result for fishermen, especially those with boats in Greencastle, and it is also giving them a bit of reassurance amid questions on how Brexit will challenge the industry.

“The overall increase of 30% in whitefish quota for the North West, including a near doubling of the quota for offshore haddock, will really improve fishing opportunities for whitefish fishermen in Donegal.

“There has been a reduction in haddock in part of the fishery off the north coast but the negotiations are about striking a balance.”

Minister McHugh also noted that 2019 will see the full implementation of the landing obligation for all stocks in Irish waters, also known as the discards ban, where juvenile fish will no longer be discarded into the sea.

“We are moving to rebuilding stocks to sustainable levels. Combined with the change in quotas and the actions being taken on stocks, this is a positive result for Donegal and for Ireland,” the Minister said.



“We need to make fisheries viable and sustainable. We need to protect the livelihoods of fishermen going out on the seas in their own boats. At the same time we need to respect the science and work on solutions that meet all those requirements.



“The deal we have got strikes a balance on that path.”

