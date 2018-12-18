Donegal man John Boyle elected to lead INTO  

John Boyle has been elected to succeed Sheila Nunan as General Secretary in 2019.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) General Secretary Sheila Nunan announced her intention to step down from the position in September 2019, triggering an election for a successor. Three candidates were nominated by INTO branches to contest the election which took place between November 26 and December 17, 2018.

18,147 members of the union cast a ballot in the election with John winning (9,542) 52.6% of the vote on the first count. Deirdre O’Connor secured (3,493) 19.3% of the vote and Alison Gilliland received (5,112) 28.2% of the vote.

It is anticipated that Mr Boyle will take up office as General Secretary Designate in March 2019.

Commenting, Mr Boyle said he had a clear vision for the INTO over the next ten years: "We must be bold and ambitious in demanding the level of investment in education, North and South, that will remove the inequities that currently exist and give every teacher and pupil the room to bloom. We must grow in membership and influence, strengthening ties with sister unions and professional organisations and delivering additional services to members.

"I am humbled and immensely grateful to have received the support of so many members. Whether you voted for me, or one of the other fine candidates in this election, I will be your General Secretary. I intend to be a leader that brings members together and holds Government to account.”

About John Boyle

John Boyle was born in Mullaghduff, Co Donegal and now lives with his wife Carmel in Templeogue, Dublin. He has been an INTO activist for over 30 years. He was a staff representative branch and district chairperson and has served on the Central Executive Committee since 2004 representing members in 300 Wicklow and South Dublin schools. John was elected to the position of INTO President for 2017-18. In his spare time, John is an avid sports fan. He also serves on numerous committees in community and education arenas.