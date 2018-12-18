Sadness at death of Jamesie Doherty, Churchill

There is sadness around Donegal at news of the death Jamesie Doherty of James Doherty Bus Hire, Keelogs, Churchill.

Jamesie died in the Donegal Hospice after a recent illness.

News of his passing will be met by deep regret among his many friends. Jamesie was a very popular and well respected businessman. He will be remembered as a warm and friendly person who always seemed to carry a smile.

His career as a bus driver spanned many decades and he drove buses for a host of local clubs and school teams down through the years.

His remains will repose at this late residence from 5pm this evening (Tuesday).

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.