Boy (4) awarded €45,000 after losing part of his finger in accident at Donegal hotel

A child who lost the top of his finger in an accident at a Donegal hotel has been awarded €45,000.

Letterkenny Circuit Court heard that the boy, aged 4, lost 4mm from the ring finger on his left hand when an internal door closed on it. The award was made to the four-year-old boy as a result of the accident which took place at the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran in July 2016.

He underwent surgery at Sligo Regional Hospital and treatment in Northern Ireland and has made a full recovery.

The boy, who is right-handed, was in the court with his parents.

A report from a consultant surgeon said that the injury should not affect employment, grip or dexterity.

The court heard the child’s sleep had been affected for three weeks after the accident but he is no longer self-conscious and any psychological injuries have abated.

A barrister for the child told the court that he would not be confident of receiving a better offer if the matter went to trial.

Judge John Aylmer approved an offer of €45,000.