Donegal racing punter’s lucky 15 lands €14,143 Christmas bonus

A Donegal punter got a Christmas bonus to remember after their Lucky 15 landed them a shell-shocking €14,143.

The customer placed a €1 Lucky 15, which had a total stake of €15, on four selections on Tuesday’s racing at Southwell. The four selections were Dashing Poet at 11/1 in the 11.55, Amouri Gleam at 66/1 in the 12.25, Azari at 14/1 in the 1.00 and Red Cymbal at 12/1 in the 1.30.

Red Cymbal was beaten in the 1.30 race, however the remaining three selections won, including 66/1 shot Amouri Gleam. Overcoming the odds, this punter’s €15 was instantly transformed into a jaw dropping €14,143.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports, Aoife Heffron, said: “With just one week to go until Christmas we are thrilled to see our Donegal customer scoop an impressive windfall of €14,143 for their intuitive Lucky 15 which included a 66/1 outsider. We have to tip our hats to their savvy selecting and want to wish them and theirs a very Happy Christmas.”