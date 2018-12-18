Donegal hotelier honoured as thought leader by All-Ireland Business Foundation

A career which began with a 1989 three-month summer job at a small local hotel has seen a Donegal woman rise to the pinnacle of the Irish hospitality sector.

Managing Director at Harvey’s Point Hotel, Deirdre McGlone, has been honoured as a thought leader in tourism and hospitality by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation after overseeing the growth of Harvey’s Point from 20 bedrooms and a small restaurant to a luxurious resort with 64 palatial suites.

And the Foundation has further recognised Harvey’s Point by naming it among the first businesses in the country to achieve their new quality mark, the Business All-Star, signifying they meet the highest standards of service and trust.

Companies and business leaders from across Ireland were honoured with recognition as All-Ireland Business All-Stars, Thought Leaders and Lifetime Achievers by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

The achievements of 36 companies and eight business leaders were celebrated at an All-Ireland Business Foundation ceremony in Croke Park.

The All-Ireland Business All-Star network facilitates indigenous Irish companies which have attained their independent quality mark meet to discuss ideas.

Their independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses is based on rigorous selection criteria and signifies that a business has met the highest standards.

The adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation will host the All-Ireland Business Summit on May 1 and 2 next year.

At the Croke Park event, Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, Pat Breen, said the commitment to quality of the small to medium enterprise sector was critical to the Irish economy.

“Ireland has the fastest growing economy in Europe and one of the fastest rates of business start-ups.

“Small to medium enterprises make up 99% of Irish businesses and their importance to the Irish economy can never be understated.

“I am very proud of all the businesses here today, their commitment to quality, as evidenced by gaining coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation, will ensure Irish SMEs continue to grow,” ” said Minister Breen.

John McNamara of Limerick-based Business Cost Management was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award, whilst Thought Leader Award recipients also included Justin J Small of Kildare-based management softwear specialists, Monread and Rachel O’Donnell of Galway digital agency, The UX Studio.