GAME FOR OWEN - Special Benefit Game and Dance in Ardara featuring Donegal and Gaoth Dobhair

A special fund-raising GAA game is to be held in Ardara on Saturday, 12th January in aid of Owen McConnell and his family.

Reigning Ulster champions Donegal will take on the Ulster Club Champions, Gaoth Dobhair at Pearse Park, Ardara with throw-in at 6 p.m.

This will be followed by a dance in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel at 10.30 with music by local artists.

Owen McConnell from Ardara lives in Mahopac, New York with his wife Joanne (also Ardara) and children Finian (12), Mia (11,) Roma (8) and Kyia (6).

In October last their world was turned upside down when Owen was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung, Lymph Node and Bone Cancer. Owen is currently undergoing long term treatment and a fund-raising campaign has been initiated to help the family fund his ongoing medical expenses.

Owen is well known in the Donegal Community in New York and through his construction business has provided employment for numerous young Donegal lads who have travelled there for the summer to play with Donegal New York GAA Club.

A group of friends and CLG Ard an Ratha have organised a game and dance with all proceeds to go towards the fund raising campaign and it is hoped that a big crowd will turn out to view what is a very attractive match as Donegal gear up for the upcoming National League campaign and Gaoth Dobhair get ready to face Corofin in the All-Ireland Club semi-final on February 16th in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A bank account has been set up for the Owen McConnell fund at AIB Killybegs , details as follows.

Acc Number 31584184

BIC - AIBKIE2D

IBAN - IE81AIBK93730431584184