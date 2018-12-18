A wonderful evening in store at the annual Poor Farmers Association charity auction

The thirteenth Annual Poor Farmers Association (PFA) Charity Auction will take place in Teague’s Bar, Ardara on December 29 at 9pm. To date, the PFA has raised a staggering €286,749.00 for charities.

This year the funds raised from the PFA auction will be distributed between the Ardara Cardiac First Responders and the Owen McConnell Fund.

The PFA auction will be a great night of craic. The stage is transformed into a bidding table for the auctioneer taking charge of proceedings over the usual dance floor which is turned into 'the mart ring' with livestock auctioned in bar on the evening.

In the past, lots have included sheep, heifers, bags of turf, chickens, gates, bags of nuts and bales of silage among other things.

“We've lots flying in as we speak. And we're expecting a wide and varied range of items to be in place by the time the night comes around. If you've never been to the event, then you should make the effort this year as it's truly a unique night that will live long in your memory – it's crazy – but it's all for such a great cause,” a spokesperson for the auction said.

The PFA would like to thank everyone involved in the 13 auctions, to date.

Anyone looking to donate items or place a reserve bid is asked to contact any member of the organising committee:Cathy Boyd 087 613 3085; John Breslin 087 826 5334 and Gerard McHugh 087 648 8628.